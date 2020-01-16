Bart Bialkowski gives emphatic answer to whether he wants permanent Millwall move

BART Bialkowski has revealed that he would like to sign for Millwall on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town.

Bialkowski, who will turn 33 in July, is on a season-long loan at Millwall and has established himself as a popular first-choice goalkeeper.

Poland international Bialkowski is fully settled at the club and is likely to leave Ipswich in the summer.

Bialkowski is contracted to the Tractor Boys until 2021. Millwall agreed a £900,000 fee with the League One club for Bialkowski last summer before an injury issue was flagged up in the medical.

But former Lions boss Neil Harris was determined to land the stopper and the clubs renegotiated the new terms of a loan.

Bialkowski has made some spectacular saves this season, and has kept eight clean sheets in all competitions, six of them since Gary Rowett replaced Neil Harris in October.

Rowett has already said he hopes the club can sign Bialkowski on a permanent deal. Ipswich are strong contenders for promotion back to the Championship this season.

But NewsAtDen asked Bialkowski this week whether he would like a full-time switch to south London.

Bialkowski responded: “Absolutely, yeah. I’ve said I’m enjoying it and when you’re enjoying something it’s so much easier to make a decision.

“Obviously it’s not down to me. There are three parties involved in the situation. For me I can say I would be very happy if I signed here on a permanent deal.”

