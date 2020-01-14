Millwall boss explains stance on Shaun Williams' red card as club sends in appeal

MILLWALL are appealing Shaun Williams’ red card at Stoke City on excessive punishment grounds.

Williams faces a three-game ban for his dismissal for a late challenge on Liam Lindsay in the 0-0 draw.

Gary Rowett hopes that the nature of the collision and the lack of “malicious intent” mitigates an automatic three-game suspension.

Bans can be reduced on appeal. Arsenal are appealing on similar grounds after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off for a tackle on Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer.

“The club’s stance on it, having watched the footage back, is we can debate whether we thought it was a red card or not, but I don’t think there was malicious intent,” Rowett said. “[Stoke boss] Michael O’Neill said there wasn’t anything malicious.

“Willo’s jumped, his arm’s in front of him to protect himself and Lindsay didn’t jump. I think if they’d both jumped it would just have been a challenge made by two players and that would have been it.

“It’ll be appealed on the basis that if it’s classed as violent conduct then three games would be an unfair penalty.

“Whether we debate it was a red card I’m not so sure.”

Image: Millwall FC