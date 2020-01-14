Millwall manager comments on goalkeeping situation – with stopper set to return to Forest

MILLWALL are unlikely to recruit another goalkeeper in this transfer window, according to boss Gary Rowett.

Frank Fielding is edging closer to a return to the senior squad after he played another 90 minutes for Millwall’s under-23s in their 2-0 win against Charlton on Monday afternoon.

Luke Steele, 35, was recruited as cover after Fielding tore his quad on the opening day of the season.

If Fielding has proved his fitness then Steele is set to return to Forest. It leaves the Lions with two senior goalkeepers in Bart Bialkowski and Fielding, with 20-year-old Ryan Sandford as back-up.

Rowett feels given Millwall’s budget that is likely to be the make-up of the goalkeeping department for the rest of the season.

“Steeley’s deputised for Bart really well,” Rowett said. “He’s a No.1 goalkeeper in his own right. We’ve probably got three No.1 goalkeepers at the club at the moment and of course something might have to give in terms of that.

“I’ve had a good chat with Steeley just to see what he was thinking. The conversations I’ve had with him will stay private but I think ultimately to keep a 35-year-old goalkeeper on the bench happy is going to be very difficult.

“He’s going to want to play, and rightly so. You only go out on loan for game time so therefore, realistically, he’s going to go back at some point.

“At this level with the budget we’ve got you’d normally go with two [experienced goalkeepers] and a younger one. The only challenge we’ve got at the moment is making sure Frank is physically fit enough to play that No.2 role to start with and then compete with Bart. Frank’s a good keeper.

“What we would be a little bit mindful of is if he’s not fully fit then we’d be leaving ourselves a touch open. Of course there’s the emergency goalkeeper rule so you’re always going to be able to do that at least.

“It’s one where we still need the relevant cover.”

Image: Millwall FC