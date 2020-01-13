'Gary Rowett, your football is s**t' – Millwall boss responds to chants of Stoke City fans

GARY Rowett is pleased with his return as Millwall manager – as he kept up a personal unbeaten record against another of his former clubs on Saturday.

The Lions drew 0-0 at Stoke on Saturday after beating the Potters 2-0 in Rowett’s first game in charge. Millwall also drew 1-1 at Birmingham and defeated Derby 1-0, both away from home, and have lost just two of Rowett's 14 games in charge.

Rowett was asked about the chants of the home fans and if he enjoyed going back to Stoke, who sacked him in January 2019 despite a run of just three defeats in the previous 17 league games.

“No more than I do any other place,” Rowett said. “It probably has that extra little bit of meaning to it. Did I enjoy coming back here today? I couldn’t really say I enjoyed it.

“I thought the fans were quite good, they weren’t too bad. I thought they actually sang it less than when I was the manager here, so I was quite pleased with that one!

“That’s the Championship, there will be many managers that go back to their former clubs. If you win you’re happy, if you lose you’re not and if you draw you’re somewhere in between.

“We’ve had quite good results but I’m not sat here counting against my former clubs. We want to win games. We’ve come in and won quite a lot of games at Millwall, we’ve lost two games in [14].

“We’re on a very good run of form. We’re pleased with what we’re doing. They’re a really good bunch of hungry players that are desperate to succeed and have got the right character.”

Image: Millwall FC