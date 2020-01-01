News 

Team news: Millwall vs. Luton Town – Lions make two changes for Hatters clash

Staff

MILLWALL will go above Sheffield Wednesday in sixth and level on points with fourth-place Brentford and Nottingham Forest in fifth if they defeat Luton before the later Championship kick-offs. 

The Hatters' last away league win was 3-0 at Blackburn on September 28, while the Lions should be confident after a 1-0 victory over the Bees at The Den on Sunday.

Team news

The Lions make two changes: Shane Ferguson replaces Murray Wallace, and Matt Smith starts up front in place of Tom Bradshaw.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Ferguson; Molumby, Williams; J Wallace, Smith, O'Brien.

Subs: Steele, M Wallace, Bradshaw, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Skalak, Mitchell.

Here's the Luton side:

RELATED ARTICLES:

TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Brentford – Lions go with 5-2-3 against division's form side
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Barnsley – Two changes for Lions for Tykes clash
TEAM NEWS: Derby County vs. Millwall – Lions boosted by return of international
TEAM NEWS: Bristol City vs. Millwall – three Lions changes and formation switch
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest: Lions unchanged from Blues draw

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)