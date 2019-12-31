'Better than expected' – Molumby 'buzzing' at Millwall as he moves closer to appearance target

JAYSON Molumby says his loan spell has been “better than expected” – after admitting he struggled early on with the intensity of the Championship.

Molumby, 20, is in his first full season in senior competitive football and has been one of the most important players under Gary Rowett.

He said earlier in the season he was targeting 25 appearance on loan at the Lions from Brighton and already has 19.

“I’m in touch with Brighton a lot,” Molumby said, “David Weir is the loans manager. He looks after me quite regularly and comes to a lot of the games.

“He always feeds back to Brighton how I’m playing. It’s worked out well.

“I’m just concentrating on being here, I’m loving it, buzzing with it and hopefully it continues. It’s been better than I expected so far.

“I’ve been really happy and hopefully I can keep being consistent and we keep picking up points and wins.

“The first few games in the Champ I was struggling a bit, I felt the intensity was a lot. My body’s adapted now and got used to it. Doing the right things and recovering is important, making sure you’re right for the next game.

“Physically it’s been tough, mentally tough as well. I’m getting through it and I felt good [Sunday].

“It’s been really good lately, the style of play. Moving to five at the back for the first time at home was really good and we got the win we deserved. I’m really enjoying it.”

Molumby helped to create Millwall’s goal on against Brentford, closing down Kamohelo Mokotjo and Ethan Pinnock before blocking goalkeeper David Raya’s attempted clearance to allow Aiden O’Brien to sweep the ball home from 22 yards.

Molumby described his approach: “I knew as soon as the centre-back played it to the midfielder he was going to bounce it back and from there I just went and closed down. The gaffer said before the game for the first 10, 15, 20 to press the lives out of them.

“All round the pitch we were doing that, we were in their faces and making it difficult for them. The first 10 to 15 minutes if it wasn’t going their way they’d make mistakes and the crowd would get on top of them.

“It comes from the front three pressing so well and the entire team pressing so well. Me and Willo [Shaun Williams] were there to pick up the pieces and get us playing.

“I heard [the fans] throughout the game, they were unbelievable. For 20 minutes in the second half they were absolutely incredible.

“They play a huge part to get us through games at times. When they’re on opposition teams they’re motivating us. It’s a real tough place to come, especially when the fans are like that.

“It’s hard not to look at the table at times but we’re not looking too far ahead. Every game we need to pick up points from no matter who it is. Luton will be tough, they’re scrapping to pick up points and we need to be ready for that.”

Millwall have beaten six of the 10 sides above them in the league, but only three of the 13 below them.

Molumby said: “The teams below us are scrapping, the teams above us are maybe underestimating us a little bit.

“The Barnsley game we had a few illnesses and that maybe affected the way we were going to play. It was a tough game, the pitch wasn’t great, there was a lot going on, we were short on numbers.

“We just need to play the way we played [Sunday] with that intensity all over the pitch. If we do that against Luton we’ll get the win.”

