Millwall defender reveals he apologised to Murray Wallace after ruled-out goal against Brentford

JAKE Cooper revealed he apologised to Murray Wallace on Monday morning – saying he cost his team-mate his first goal of the season.

Wallace headed in Jed Wallace’s free-kick in the fifth minute against Brentford on Sunday, but the flag had gone up as Cooper had strayed offside.

Cooper was beside Wallace when the Scottish defender nodded home, with the assistant referee judging the former was interfering with play.

“I gave a big apology to him [Monday morning],” Cooper revealed. “I feel guilty that I maybe cost him his first goal of the season.

“It was probably a lack of concentration from me, being a yard offside with that eagerness from me to get in there. I didn’t see him close to the ball, otherwise I could have just stepped away, if I’d known I was offside as well.

“I cost him that and I do feel guilty. He’s such a nice lad that he wouldn’t take it personally, but I owe him one for that.”

