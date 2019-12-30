Millwall's Thommo to have surgery on ankle and could miss most of rest of season
MILLWALL midfielder Ben Thompson is having surgery on his damaged ankle today – and is set to be out until March.
Thompson went off injured in the 1-0 win at Derby on December 14 after landing awkwardly blocking a cross from Jayden Bogle and suffering ligament damage.
It leaves the Lions short in midfield, with Billy Mitchell currently the only back-up to Shaun Williams and Jayson Molumby.
Millwall will aim to strengthen that area in the January transfer window.
