Millwall's Thommo to have surgery on ankle and could miss most of rest of season

John Kelly

MILLWALL midfielder Ben Thompson is having surgery on his damaged ankle today – and is set to be out until March. 

Thompson went off injured in the 1-0 win at Derby on December 14 after landing awkwardly blocking a cross from Jayden Bogle and suffering ligament damage.

It leaves the Lions short in midfield, with Billy Mitchell currently the only back-up to Shaun Williams and Jayson Molumby.

Millwall will aim to strengthen that area in the January transfer window.

Image: Millwall FC 

