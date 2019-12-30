Millwall boss on how Aiden O'Brien has taken his playing chances better than others

GARY Rowett said Aiden O’Brien has shown “real appetite” on the training pitch and praised the attacker’s goal-scoring record at Millwall.

O’Brien started for the first time under Rowett on Sunday in a front three alongside Jed Wallace and Tom Bradshaw, and scored the only goal of the game against Brentford to put his side within two points of the play-offs.

It was his third goal in three games at The Den.

“He deserved a start,” Rowett said. “He would have started against Cardiff but he was ill. I felt as if he deserved to start [Sunday] on the basis of his training performances. He has shown a real appetite to be at the club and play.

“I felt as though it was a formation that would suit him in a front three because occasionally playing off the left he loses his discipline sometimes because he wants to be central, that is where he wants to be, he is a 10 or a 9, really.

“Sometimes when you lose your discipline it is a good thing because it creates movement in the front areas. It was a good finish and certainly he is like a lot of others where he is trying hard to state his claim for a place in the side.

“He has shown in his career that he can score goals. He has a very good record for not an out-and-out striker. I think in the formation, him, Jed and Bradders linked very well. He needs to be in off the line to play his best football.

“What he has done probably better than some of the other players who have had opportunities in those areas, he has got in the box and looked like he is going to get on the end of something. He has done that in his two substitute appearances. I’m pleased for him but of course he has to keep working really hard to stay in the team.”

