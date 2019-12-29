Rowett: 'Millwall is about punching above our weight – it's what the fans expect'

GARY Rowett praised Millwall for “punching above our weight” and lauded the fans for their contribution to the 1-0 win over Brentford at The Den on Sunday.

Aiden O’Brien scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute after Jayson Molumby had closed down goalkeeper David Raya.

Millwall have won six, drawn four and lost two of Rowett’s 12 games in charge.

Brentford spent over £20million in the summer, and were the Championship’s form side going into the contest in South Bermondsey.

“I think that’s what Millwall is all about, punching above our weight financially,” Rowett said. “It’s about us having the drive and desire that you’d expect from a Millwall team.

"It’s what the fans expect. The fans give us that drive and desire. At times today we didn’t have the ball as much as we’d like, particularly second half when we were a bit wasteful in possession. When you do that in that formation you struggle to get into the areas you want.

"But they stayed behind us amazingly well, every time we moved up the pitch and pressed they loved it. That’s a big factor.

"For us it’s not just about the finances, it’s about trying to find a way to play to be stronger as a unit than the individuals who cost all the money.

"But what I would say is we have got some good individuals as well, players that are improving an can improve further.”

The Lions are two points off the top six, but Rowett isn’t looking at the Championship table.

He continued: “I’m not really interested in that at the moment, it’s more about us getting better, trying to improve some aspects of our game. There’s still lots for the lads to learn in terms of how we want to play.

“So far they’ve been fantastic in their attitude to try to implement it. You saw our structure in terms of how we pressed them in the right areas. We always try to press goalkeeper’s kicks because it’s an easy way to get your structure. I thought we did it really well.

“They’re a difficult side to stop because of their movement and their pre-planned ways of getting out. Jayson Molumby was fabulous in terms of his energy to get up the pitch and win it off the goalkeeper. And Aiden finishes it off well.

“I don’t look at the minute at where we are. We don’t talk about play-offs. The players might. For me it’s just about improving and wherever we are at the end of the season we’ll deserve to be.

“We’ve shown a lot of promise. We’ve taken on a couple of different formations which the players aren’t used to. We’re trying to change one or two things slowly and the way the players have bought into it has been really, really encouraging.”

The Bees missed a late chance when Jan Zamburek scuffed wide from 10 yards.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank thought a draw would have been a fairer result, but Rowett didn’t agree.

He said: “No, you’ve got to score for it to be a draw. I know what he’s saying, it was an even game in some ways. They’re a good side, for them to be so free-scoring, they’re the form side in the division and he’s done a brilliant job.

“They had a slow start but have really kicked into gear. They’re a difficult side to stop. It causes you one or two problems in terms of how you structure your own team.

“I thought we did really well the first half, the energy levels, bearing in mind we had nine hours of travelling on Boxing Day when some teams have no travel.

“I thought it would take a chunk out of our energy levels but it didn’t matter a lot.

“It was the first time we’ve played a five at home, we’ve played it very effectively away. I felt we nullified their clear chances. Bart’s [Bialkowski] made one good save but we kept them at bay very well and should have had some more opportunities of our own.”

